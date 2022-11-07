Bridgerton Actress Charithra Chandran Visits Thanjavur Temple In Tamil Nadu, Sports Red Tilak on Forehead. See Pics

Charithra Chandran shared a number of photos on her Instagram handle.

Charithra Chandran, the star of 'Bridgerton 2,' recently surprised her fans when she visited Tamil Nadu and embraced her Indian roots. Ms Chandran is an Indian-origin actress who featured in the popular Netflix period drama and played the character of Edwina Sharma. The acclaimed actress took to Instagram to share photos from her visit. The highlight of her visit was a trip to the Airavatesvara temple in Thanjavur.

In the first picture, a smiling Ms Chandran dressed in a pink traditional outfit and without makeup, showed off a red tilak on her forehead. Others pictures include a grand view of the beautiful Airavatesvara temple, and a picture of a cow that she clicked during her visit. There is also a glimpse of a Kumbakonam restaurant and food served on a banana leaf. The last picture is a group selfie, featuring her friends and family with whom she visited the temple. She captioned the pictures and wrote "In 2022".

See the pictures here:

Ms Chandran also uploaded a photo of Kothu Parotta, one of her favourite traditional Tamil dishes, on her Instagram stories. In the caption, she wrote, "This is my favourite food of all time! I once ate Kothu parotta 30 days in a row. 'You must try it," she urged her fans.

Her followers loved her random photos showcasing India and praised her in the comments for sticking to her origins. A user commented on her post saying, "I love how you own your roots and culture.'' Another said, "U look so beautiful and thank u for keeping it real!!!!!!I love the simplicity.'' A third wrote, "Home is where the heart is.'' Her Bridgerton co-star Jonathan Bailey also reacted to the post with a pink heart emoji.

Born to Tamil parents in Scotland, Chandran moved to Tamil Nadu when her parents separated, where she lived with her grandparents. She later moved to England when she was four years old. Along with a Bachelor's degree in philosophy, politics, and economics, Ms Chandran is a trained theatre artist and a member of the National Youth Theatre. Ms Chandran currently lives in Oxford city with her mother.

