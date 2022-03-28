Bridgerton 2: What The Show Got Wrong About India - And What It Got Right

Bridgerton 2 introduced two Indian characters - Kate and Edwina Sharma.

Season two of Bridgerton dropped amid much hype and anticipation last week and introduced two new characters - sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma, newly arrived in London from Bombay. Set as it is in an alternate historical universe where society was racially integrated, viewers were not surprised to see two desi women as society debutantes in Regency-era England. What did surprise many was the lack of research that the Netflix show put in before introducing two Indian characters.

Between playing the 'maruli' (an instrument that does not exist), reading Ghalib (who was not yet writing at the time period the show is set in), and speaking 'Hindustani' - desi viewers found much to critique in the show. On Twitter, opinion varied as to what the worst offence was.

"It's difficult to pick a favourite clumsy Indian reference on Bridgerton2, but mine's gotta be Edwina asking Anthony if he has read 'Guhleeeb'" one Twitter user wrote.

It's difficult to pick a favourite clumsy Indian reference on Bridgerton 2, but mine's gotta be Edwina asking Anthony if he has read "Guhleeeb".

The Ghalib reference, in fact, annoyed many. Author Shiv Ramdas pointed out that the renowned poet, who was born in 1797, would have been just 16 at the time period in which the show is set.

apparently in Bridgerton they had a time machine that gave them access to the future writings of a then 16 year old Ghalib who at the time had written....exactly nothing

People also took issue with the pronunciation of Ghalib.

Someone born and bred in India pronouncing Ghalib as GHALEEB?

In the show, while espousing the many virtues of her sister Edwina, Kate says that she is fluent in both "Marathi and Hindustani" - another point that created a storm online. Given that Hindustani is not a term used colloquially, many viewers felt the show would have been better off avoiding it.

I'm not watching Bridgerton but I'm annoyed that they refer to "Hindustani" as a language & that ppl on reddit/Google says it's correct. Personally, I don't recall anyone ever referring to Hindi/Hindi-Urdu as Hindustani except maybe in old books. Feels *very* colonial. Ugh.

In the same scene, Kate says her sister plays an instrument called maruli. Viewers wondered if the showmakers meant to say "murali" or flute

As far as I know there is no language 'Hindustani' or an instrument 'maruli'. There is Hindi & murali (flute) of course. I wonder if creators of @bridgerton shouldn't have at least done some research & checked the correct terms before introducing brown characters in #Bridgerton

There were many other inaccuracies that irked viewers

So #bridgertonS2 casts two South Asian women in major roles, gives their characters the last name Sharma, they supposedly speak Marathi and Hindustani but they call their father 'appa,' and the older sis calls the younger one 'bon.'

Confused much?



Confused much? #bridgerton

Since when are Sharmas Maharashtrian, @bridgerton ? And what in the hell is 'Hindustani'?

Another problem I had with them was- calling their dad- Appa, but referring to her older sister as didi. Which part of India did these Urdu speaking Sharma ji's daughters come from??

But some things the show did get right - fans were delighted to note Kate brewed her tea with elaichi (cardamom), the Haldi ceremony and more. The bonus, of course, was iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham music playing in the background.

It's the smallest of things in s2 of #Bridgerton that really stand out to me. One particular case is when Kate is making tea but she uses whole spices to infuse the tea first just like how many South Asians do when making their chai.

All the little pieces of South Asian culture sprinkled in were so well done. Like oiling hair, making chai with whole ingredients, the haldi ceremony and the bangles Kate wore. Add in K3G as a background music it was surreal seeing it on a Hollywood show.

Bridgerton, produced by Shonda Rhimes, is a period drama based on novels by Julia Quinn. The second season of the hugely popular show debuted on Netflix on March 25. It has reportedly been renewed for a third and fourth season.