'Breaking Bad' Character's Iconic White Underwear Expected To Fetch $5,000 At Auction

A pair of iconic white underwear that actor Bryan Cranston wore in the hit series 'Breaking Bad' has gone on sale. As a part of the Los Angeles Online Entertainment Memorabilia Auction, Propstore Auction said that they are giving fans a chance to buy the memorable piece of undergarment that White, played by Mr. Cranston, wore in the desert while cooking crystal meth in the pilot episode.

According to Sky News, the pants form part of a collection of over 1,000 TV and entertainment props and memorabilia items that will be auctioned online.

The white undergarment, which has got nine bids so far, is expected to fetch up to $5,000 (Rs 4,14,283) at the auction.

The listing on the Propstore Auction website reads, ''Walter White's (as played by Bryan Cranston) underwear from Vince Gilligan's crime thriller series Breaking Bad. White wore his iconic tighty-whities throughout the series, starting when he first began cooking crystal meth with Jesse Pinkman in the pilot episode. Matching underwear also appeared in his closet throughout the series.''

However, they stated that the elasticity from the waistband is "largely lost" due to the passing of time.

''This pair of white men's cotton and polyester briefs (size 40 inches) features a white elastic waistband with blue and goldenrod details, though the elasticity is largely lost from wear and age. They also exhibit staining along the back,'' the listing added.

The listing, which went live on February 13 will close on February 27.

Others Hollywood props including a life vest from Titanic, Pamela Anderson's swing dress, Johnny Depp's cowboy boots from 21 Jump Street, a light-up helmet from Alien, as well as multiple costume and prop items from Better Call Saul are also available at the auction.

'Breaking Bad', the award-winning American crime drama, ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2013. It told the story of a high-school chemistry teacher diagnosed with cancer who starts cooking crystal meth with his former student to provide for his family. The series stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Bob Odenkirk along with others.

