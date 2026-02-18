"Both My Kidneys": Mumbai Creator Reveals "Hella Expensive" Rent For 2 BHK In Bandra

Mumbai continues to rank among India's priciest cities for renters, with housing costs in premium neighbourhoods touching steep figures. Adding to the conversation around soaring rents, Mumbai content creator Muskan Ranka recently showcased her Bandra home in a video tour requested by fellow creator Arya Kothari. Before revealing the space, she joked that the monthly rent costs her "both kidneys," later clarifying that she pays Rs 1.11 lakh per month, including maintenance.

The apartment, which Muskan affectionately referred to as "Baddie Bhavan", boasts a large living area aesthetically done up in shades of white, taupe, and beige. Many viewers were surprised to note that the apartment looked much bigger than the 600 square feet Muskan had earlier described it as. As a full-time content creator, Muskan also highlighted her lighting setup, explaining how it supports her shoots and content production. She also took viewers on a tour of the two bedrooms, the kitchen, and the small balcony.

While she chose not to disclose her income, she acknowledged that living in Mumbai comes at a high price, especially in upscale areas like Bandra, where rents for similar 2BHK flats typically range between Rs 85,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh per month.

The video has gone viral, and the internet had a lot of questions, and suggestions. One user wrote, "Oh wow. So you're paying ₹1,11,000 rent, living solo… But apparently you need ₹1.5–2 lakh rent to live comfortably? Either Bandra has launched a new subscription tier, or the math has quietly moved out to a cheaper suburb."

Another commented, "It's very expensive living in Mumbai I'm literally living on the edge." Then do you need 2 bedrooms for a single person?"

A third said, "Time to become a full time content creator now."

A fourth added, "I loveee the name Baddie Bhavan."

On Instagram, Muskan has 1,47,000 followers

Mumbai is a major economic center in India and attracts a large number of people for work and business, leading to a high demand for housing. This leads to increased competition for rental properties and, as a result, higher rental prices.