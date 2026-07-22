Boss Pays Rs 4.25 Lakh For His Driver's Heart Surgery, Wins Hearts By Calling Him A 'Colleague'

Small acts of compassion often leave the biggest impact. In a world where job titles can create invisible barriers, a simple gesture of respect has reminded many that humanity matters far more than hierarchy. A heartwarming story shared by cardiac surgeon Dr Prashant Mishra has gone viral on X after a man's thoughtful gesture towards his long-time driver touched thousands online.

The doctor said a patient working as a driver approached him for bypass surgery. Since the operation at the private hospital would cost around Rs 4.25 lakh, he initially advised the patient to consider a government-run civic hospital, where the surgery could be performed free of cost under a public healthcare scheme.

Later that day, the patient's son contacted the doctor and requested that the surgery be carried out at the private hospital instead, asking if the cost could be reduced. The doctor assured the family he would help in every possible way.

The following day, the patient's employer transferred the required amount directly to the hospital, ensuring the surgery could proceed. After the operation was successfully completed, the doctor called the employer to share the good news.

During the conversation, the employer referred to the patient not as his driver, but as his colleague. Curious, the doctor pointed out that the man had introduced himself as the employer's driver. The employer explained that the man had worked with him for 15 years and that he never viewed him as "just a driver."

"He explained gently, "He has been with me for 15 years, and I don't see him as just my driver. I work, and he works. We simply hold different roles in our daily life, but we work together. His job is different from mine, but we are colleagues." ​I was completely speechless," the doctor wrote.

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The response left the doctor deeply moved. Reflecting on the experience, he said people should never look down on domestic workers or staff members, as they play an essential role in keeping everyday life running and deserve the same respect and dignity as anyone else.

The story struck a chord with social media users, many praising the employer for treating his employee with respect. Others said the incident was a powerful reminder that kindness, gratitude and dignity can make a meaningful difference in people's lives.

One user wrote, "Absolutely Doctor! only very few would understand this... our society is on such a foundation that lacked dignity of labour, a long time back and now too!"

Another commented, "And it has taken so long for our people to understand this simple concept. Never look down upon any meaningful job - Period. A delivery boy, cleaner, garbage collector and so on … even if we don't “work” them for years or like colleagues, every single job is important."

"I started SIP for my domestic help, with hope that SIP money will grow and when they retire from my work after 10-12 years, I shall be in position to offer little lump sum amount to them. The way we salaried people get retirement corpus - I want my domestic help to get same," added a third.