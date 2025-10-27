Serbian Man Touring India Spots BMW Parked In Garbage Dump. Viral Video Stuns Internet

A video shared by a Serbian man on Instagram, which shows a BMW sedan parked on road and surrounded by garbage, is going viral on social media. The @4cleanindia, said in the caption, "I'm used to seeing plastic, food leftovers and diapers while cleaning. But never a BMW."

The location of the garbage dump is not specified, and many users are guessing the the name of the city.

Watch video here:

In the video, the man can be seen walking on a road full of garbage, passing through plastic, leftover food and other garbage. Suddenly his eyes fall on a luxury BMW car.

He said, "To be honest, I thought I had seen everything in life, but the BMW in the junkyard, I have never seen, never, never."

The text in the video read, "I've found plastics, left over food and diapers while cleaning garbage but never a BMW."

Social Media Reaction

Many people on social media are laughing at this strange scene, while some have expressed concern about civic consciousness and cleanliness and have drawn attention to the state of waste management.

The clip has now gone viral on social media and is sparking discussion on urban cleanliness and the contradiction between wealth and public cleanliness.

One user commented, "It's not funny India is a beautiful country, please treasure it and take care."

Another user noted, "Really appreciate what you are doing for India, I am not a Indian citizen anymore, but I will definitely be taking responsibility of my whole village."

"You are doing good job I hope I will join You, " added a third user.