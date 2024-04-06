Blinkit Customer Demands PlayStation 5 Playdate With Delivery Agent, CEO Reacts

Mr Dhindsa responded to the interaction with a face-palm emoji. (Representative pic)

Quick-commerce platform Blinkit recently announced its collaboration with Sony and the delivery of the newly launched PlayStation 5 (PS5) Slim edition and controllers in 10 minutes. Hours after the announcement, a user's unusual demand left the internet in splits, prompting Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa, to respond. The user sought to transform a routine delivery into a gaming session by requesting a PlayStation 5 play date with the delivery agent. The incident unfolded when the Blinkit customer approached the company's customer support with his demand.

Blinkit shared the screenshot of the chat between the customer chat support and the user, in which he made the demand. The user said he will PS 5 via the app "only on one condition". When asked what the demand was, the customer replied, "Only if the rider stays back and plays FIFA with me". "I need someone to practice to beat my friends later," the user added.

When the customer did not get an immediate response from Blinkit, they sent two messages with multiple question marks.

This amusing exchange quickly gained traction online, drawing chuckles from social media users. Blinkit founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa also responded to the interaction with a face-palm emoji.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "Blinkit campaigns are getting 'simplistic'."

"It's a sign for you to carve out a new niche, Gaming Buddy - As - A - Service," commented another. "bro you should seriously consider this offer, I would totally get another ps5 if the delivery person stays to play Rocket league or Genshin with me," said a third.

"Can this be another business vertical ??" jokingly wrote another.

Meanwhile, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that customers in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai can place an order for the new PlayStation 5 Slim or the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition and have the console delivered within 10 minutes. The hyperlocal delivery platform has also made the PS5 DualSense controllers available for purchase.

The PlayStation 5 Slim is priced at Rs. 54,990, while the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition costs Rs. 44,990.