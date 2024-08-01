Black Woman Says She Faced Casual Racism At Abu Dhabi Airport: 'The Automatic Assumption...'

The user also shared another incident involving a fellow traveller.

A Black woman has recently claimed that she faced casual racism while standing in the priority lane at Abu Dhabi airport to board her flight. Taking to Threads, user Efe Isaac shared that she was standing in the priority lane when an airport staffer automatically assumed that she belonged to general boarding or economy. "I am standing on the priority lane about to board my flight at Abu Dhabi's airport. And the attendant goes "ma'am this way" pointing to stay on general boarding. I refused to move. Then he goes "you're in priority?". I said "Yup!" , then he goes 'okay, you can stay here'. I said 'I am already here'. Then he goes to attend to the next person. The automatic assumption that I belong to general boarding or economy every time I fly first or business is ridiculous," she shared.

In the following post, she also shared another incident involving a fellow traveller: "As we walked to the point where you scan your boarding pass, there was another black guy with dreads in front of me. The attendant lady did not even look at him; she went about her business as we both stood there. I think me and the guy had some type of telepathy communication in that moment. We just walked right past the scanning to the Plane. We knew!" she added.

Ms Isaac shared the post just a day back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 5,000 likes and several reactions. In the comments section, while some users shared their own experiences, others called the incident shameful.

"So sorry this happened to you .I experienced something similar on an emirates flight from Dubai . She didn't bother to look at my ticket just pointed to where economy sat . I proceeded to walk up the flight of stairs where business class was located . Good thing I knew my way around. She chased after me " ma'am you can't go up there economy class is this way "hmmmm ... the side eye , proceeded to show her my ticket again and she's like oh so sorry didn't know you were business class," wrote one user.

"I was standing in line for first class going to Tel Aviv. A women behind me says - excuse me , this is the line for first class passengers. I said - yeah I know. She said to me "oh you're first class ?" - I turned to her and said "mind your business ". She shut up after that! Lmao," shared another.

"Happens ALL OF THE TIME!!I have even had other passengers "kindly" try to tell me I was in the wrong line. I just stare at them until they shut up and start turning red, then I turn around," commented a third user.

"You are right she should have asked first if you are on priority to make sure only the right ones are standing there.... But you have no idea how many queue in priority line without having it and the nerve they show off as entitled to be standing there!" wrote another.