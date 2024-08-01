Ex Spotify HR Shares No. 1 Interview Tip For Job Seekers: 'Ask Humblebrag Questions'

Dan Space suggests using "humblebrag questions". (Representative pic)

A job interview is not only an opportunity to show you have what it takes to succeed but it's also an opportunity for you to get a sense of company culture, team dynamics and workload. Asking questions shows an individual's enthusiasm for the role, so it is important to consider a few questions you would like to ask your interviewee and sprinkle them in throughout the interview or ask them at the end when they open it up.

According to Dan Space, who's worked in HR at companies like Spotify and Electronic Arts, showing curiosity about the company and its culture signals that you're serious about joining them. He suggests using "humblebrag questions" and offers a few examples that can make a strong impression, and benefit both you and the employer.

Speaking to CNBC Make It, Mr Space explained that a "humblebrag question" both shows you off and addresses something that you're genuinely curious about. It can look like, "hey, in the last two companies, when I did this, here were some problems that we had, how are you solving that? Here's this new technology that we used, are you thinking about doing that?" Mr Space said, adding that you can also reference a specific success you had in a similar job and ask if the company is doing something similar.

Mr Space explained that there are multiple benefits to asking "humblebrag questions". Firstly, it shows you have what it takes to do the role.

"When hiring managers consider prospective hires, they want someone who's not going to need a lot of training and be able to dive in quickly," said Mr Space. In getting into such great detail, you're indicating that "you understand what your place in this universe is going to be," he said. Mr Space also added that this type of question is likely also going to help you stand out.

Meanwhile, Md Riyazuddin, the founder of Digiwink, also recently took to LinkedIn to share a list of questions that he says will help candidates crush their job interviews. In his post, he highlighted that preparing for questions about personal experiences, ethical dilemmas, and problem-solving skills, and stating what sets them apart, can boost a job seeker's chances of getting selected.

Mr Riyazuddin shared a cheat sheet of questions designed to impress any interviewer. "Prepare for these 12 questions to crush your next job interview," he wrote. The founder then went on to list 12 points and also explained why they are essential.