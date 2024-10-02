'Black Or White, Virgin Or Not': Bengaluru Auto's Gender Equality Message Sparks Debate

The post has garnered more than 88,000 views.

In the bustling streets of India, where auto rickshaws rule the roads, there's never a dull moment. These three-wheelers are not just a mode of transport; they're a source of endless amusement as well. Now, a picture of an autorickshaw in Bengaluru is going viral for its controversial message on gender equality. "Slim or fat, black or white, virgin or not. All girls deserve respect," reads the slogan written behind the auto.

The picture was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, with the caption, "Some radical feminism on the roads of Bangalore".

Take a look below:

some radical feminism on the roads of bangalore pic.twitter.com/EtnLk75t3A — retired sports fan (@kreepkroop) September 30, 2024

The tagline has sparked controversy on social media, with users divided on its meaning and implications. While some users applauded the message, others questioned its implementation. Several users also criticised the tagline for its improper framing and for reinforcing stereotypes.

"How hard is it to just say that all girls deserve respect?" commented one user. "Seriously? A quote supporting respect for women of all colours, especially for women of colour of all body types isn't 'radical feminism.' It's the bare minimum a democratic society should push for and it must start from having gender studies at the school level," pointed another.

"Radical? That's not even feminism. It's just basic human decency," wrote one person. "Some people are seriously retarded. What does respecting someone have to do with their weight, virginity or color," said a fourth user.

Meanwhile, some users praised the slogan's message. "rick wale bhaiya is more civilized than most of those techbros in Bangalore," commented one user.

Another said "I love this auto," while a third user added: "Lovely message I hope people follow religiously."

The post was shared a few days back. Since then, it has garnered more than 88,000 views.

