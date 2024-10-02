Rare Comet Illuminates Bengaluru Skies In Hues Of Pink, Green And Yellow

The comet was first discovered earlier this year

Bengaluru, known for its bustling traffic and urban challenges, recently experienced an extraordinary celestial spectacle. The city's skies were painted with vibrant hues of pink, green, and yellow as Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) made its close approach to Earth.

Initially, residents were awestruck, believing they were witnessing a rare celestial event. However, as reported by The Hindu, the stunning display was a result of the comet's interaction with Earth's atmosphere.

The comet was first discovered earlier this year and has since been closely monitored by astronomers worldwide. Bengaluru residents were quick to capture and share the breathtaking event on social media, creating a lasting memory of this unique celestial occurrence.

Sharing a few pictures of the colourful skies, a user wrote, "What did the Bangalore skies just drop down on us? A magnificent painted sky that was so aurora-ish. A teaser to my December trip & if this blew me, how much more real."

What did the #Bangalore skies just drop down on us!!! A magnificent painted sky that was so "aurora-ish". A teaser to my December trip & if this blew me, how much more the real. #naturephoto#Bengalurupic.twitter.com/0HAuO66Gfd — Melissa Arulappan (@meltwith) September 29, 2024

Another shared, "Captured sky lights like northern lights at evening time in Namma Bengaluru Marathahalli area."

Captured sky lights like northern lights at evening time in Namma Bengaluru Marathahalli area.

Real pics no edits.#Bengaluru#bengaluruweather#beautifulbangalore#Bangalorepic.twitter.com/ACSTM6qa5P — Ankur Saxena (@cdf01f37b5da403) September 29, 2024

"Captured this surreal moment in the sky. Nature's brushstrokes never fail to amaze," a comment read.

One more added, "Bengaluru skies being just magical. What is this phenomenon even called?"

Deepak Choudhary, an astronomy enthusiast from Bengaluru, was among the first in India to capture the comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) in such detail. Speaking to The Hindu, he described the early morning hours of September 28th as ideal for stargazing, with clear skies.

Astrophysicist RC Kapoor explained that this comet is an interstellar visitor, originating from beyond our solar system. He noted that the comet's closest approach to the sun occurred on September 27th and 28th, and it will remain visible in the morning sky for the first few days of October.

Starting October 12th, the comet will be visible in the western sky just after sunset. At this time, it will be at its closest point to Earth and should be bright enough to be seen with the naked eye.