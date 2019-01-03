Bizarre Viral Pic Shows Toads 'Hitching A Ride' On Python's Back

"He was literally moving across the grass at full speed with the frogs hanging on," said Paul, who shot the photograph.

A viral pic shows 10 cane toads riding on the back of a python.


A huge storm in Australia on Sunday night brought with it an unusual sight - 10 cane toads riding on the back of a python. According to BBC, Paul Mock, of Kununurra in the far north of Western Australia, was at home on Sunday night with his wife when the storm hit their property.

The Guardian reports that the huge storm dumped 70mm of rain into their dam, which forced Paul to venture out and check on it - which is when he saw the bizarre sight.

"The lake was so full it had filled the cane toad burrows around the bank and they were all sitting on top of the grass - thousands of them," he told the Guardian.

"He was in the middle of the lawn, making for higher ground."

He was their resident python - a 3.5m snake called Monty - escaping the flood with a band of cane toads using him as transport.

"He was literally moving across the grass at full speed with the frogs hanging on," said Paul.

"I thought it was fascinating that some of the local reptiles have gotten used to the cane toads and not eating them."

Paul Mock sent a picture of the cane toads on the python to his brother Andrew, who posted it on Twitter.

Since being shared online, the picture has gone massively viral on social media, eliciting a lot of amazed reactions, virtual shrieks of horror and even some hilarious jokes.

However, the most intriguing reaction to the viral photograph came from amphibian expert Jodi Rowley, a senior lecturer in biological sciences at the University of New South Wales. Ms Rowley pointed out that the toads in the picture were all male cane toads, trying to mate with the python.

"Male Cane Toads often get a bit carried away," she added, sharing a picture of a cane toad trying to mate with a rotten mango.

