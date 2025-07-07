Video: In UP, Children Carry 15-Foot Python Bare-Handed, Treat It Like A Toy

A massive 15-foot python became an unlikely toy for a group of children in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. They were seen lifting the reptile with their hands, parading it through village roads, and taking selfies. Many held it from the head, midsection, and tail, while others casually walked alongside it.

According to locals, the children roamed around with the python for nearly 3 km, drawing large crowds wherever they went. A video obtained by NDTV showed the group carrying the large animal around.

उत्तर प्रदेश के बुलंदशहर में बच्चों ने 15 फीट लंबे अजगर को खिलौने की तरह पकड़ लिया. बच्चे तीन किलोमीटर तक सड़क पर अजगर के साथ सेल्फी और रील बनाते रहे. बाद में बच्चों ने अजगर को जंगल में सुरक्षित छोड़ दिया.

No one informed the local authorities or the forest department. The children reportedly released the python back into a nearby forest area after some time. Officials confirmed they received no information about the event.

Handling wild reptiles like pythons without supervision is dangerous and a clear violation of Indian wildlife protection laws. The Indian Rock Python, commonly found in the country, is a Schedule I species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the highest level of legal protection afforded to wild animals in India.

As per Section 9 of the Act, hunting, capturing, or even disturbing such protected wildlife is strictly prohibited and punishable with imprisonment ranging from three to seven years, along with a minimum fine of Rs 25,000. Section 39 says all wild animals are the property of the government, making it illegal for private individuals to handle or possess them without official permission.

A few months ago, a video showed children in Australia using a dead black-headed python as a skipping rope. The children were seen laughing and playing with the snake, reportedly while being filmed by an adult. It remains unclear whether the python was already dead or killed before being used.