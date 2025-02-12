"Lost Lemons, Honey, Not Weight": Harsh Goenka's Take On Weight Loss Drink

Billionaire Harsh Goenka tried a popular weight loss drink, and if his X post is anything to go by, it didn't yield the desired results. Drinking warm honey-lemon water on an empty stomach is often promoted as the best morning remedy to shed extra kilos and boost metabolism. But the RPG Group chairman poked fun at the trend, saying instead of losing weight, all he lost was the ingredients.

"I was told that if you drink lemon juice with honey every morning for two months, you will lose 2 kg of weight. After two months, I had lost 2 kg of lemons and 3 kg of honey," Mr Goenka said.

The tweet went viral, leaving people in splits.



A person said, "The only thing that got lighter was your kitchen stock! Weight loss myths are undefeated, but at least you got a refreshing morning drink out of it."

Another shared a similar experience, saying, "I lost 50 kg of water along with the lemon and honey."

"Mr Goenka, it seems the lemons and honey have managed a disappearing act while the weight remains a loyal companion. Such are the ironies of life and diet fads!" read a comment.

"But at least you gained a good sense of humour. Nothing goes to waste in this world," remarked another person.

One user also compared the myth surrounding green tea helping in weight loss. He said, "The only way to lose weight with green tea is by actually climbing a mountain, picking fresh tea leaves, boiling them, and then drinking tea."

Madhuri Aggarwal, a Mumbai-based dermatologist, said that there was no scientific evidence to support the claim that drinking honey, lemon, and water promoted weight loss.



Dietician Anshul explained that while this drink may help soothe the bowels and aid in weight management, it does not directly lead to weight loss. She added that the combination of honey and lemon keeps one full for longer and reduces cravings, which can contribute to maintaining a healthy weight.