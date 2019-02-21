Bhumi Pednekar's Sonchiriya Memes Are As Funny As They Are Relatable

These 'Sonchiriya' memes will make you laugh out loud

Offbeat | | Updated: February 21, 2019 10:07 IST
Bhumi Pednekar has been sharing 'Sonchiriya' memes on social media. Take a look.


These days, the release of a film trailer inevitably means a flood of memes on social media. Netizens are quick to take dialogues and screenshots from movies to turn them into hilarious memes and jokes. This time, however, one star is way ahead of all Twitter comedians. We're talking about Bhumi Pednekar, who has been turning stills from her upcoming dacoit drama, Sonchiriya, into funny memes that will have you laughing.

Sonchiriya is a dacoit drama set in Chambal, Madhya Pradesh, and stars Bhumi as a local whose path crosses the infamous dacoits in the area.

On Wednesday, Bhumi shared some #MidWeekMotivation on Instagram using a still from Sonchiriya - and just about everyone with a day job will relate to it. If you're struggling to get through the week, this post may not exactly be the mid-week motivation you were looking for, but it will definitely make you laugh out loud.

"So how's your day job like?" Bhumi Pednekar captioned the meme. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So how's your day job like? #MidWeekMotivation #Sonchiriya #1stMarch

A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar) on

Before that, Bhumi had shared another meme that most will find very relatable. The meme shows Bhumi scowling because there's karela for dinner, and has collected hundreds of comments with over 34,000 'likes'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

How about NO! #OnSet #Sonchiriya #1stMarch

A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar) on

And if you hate going to the gym, Bhumi also shared an innovative way to get fit - one that involves a chakki. Sharing a 'behind the scenes' video on Monday which shows her working a chakki or grinder, she wrote: "Who needs the gym when we got the chakki."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chakki fresh fitness #MondayMotivation #OnSetDiaries #BTS #SonChiriya #1stMarch

A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar) on

Perhaps the most well liked Sonchiriya meme that Bhumi shared, however, was the first one that she posted over two weeks ago. The meme shows her with a gun in hand, and the text reads "Chambal ek perfect holiday destination hai. Gift kijiye kisi khaas ko, jaise apni saas ko (Chambal is the perfect holiday destination. Gift a holiday to someone special, like your mother-in-law)."

The post received over 2 lakh 'likes', along with a ton of laughing face emojis.

Which Sonchiriya meme did you like best? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

