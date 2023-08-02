'Better Than Original': Carnatic Version Of 'Barbie Girl' Song Wins Internet

The video has accumulated more than 280,000 likes and over 3 million views.

The highly-anticipated movie 'Barbie', which was globally released on July 21, has taken the world by storm. The movie has been trending on social media for weeks and everyone, including brands, companies and social media influencers, has been jumping on the pink bandwagon. Now, amidst this, a Carnatic version of the song 'Barbie Girl' has surfaced online.

The video was shared on Instagram by Mahesh Raghvan, who according to his social media bio is a music producer and a performer. Mr Raghvan created a South Indian version of Aqua's 'Barbie Girl' song from 1997. "Here's a Carnatic Mix of Barbie Girl by Aqua!" he wrote in the caption of his post.

Watch the video below:

Mr Raghvan shared the clip just a few days back and since then his video has accumulated more than 280,000 likes and over 3 million views. In the comment section, internet users praised the musician's skills and called the song's Carnatic rendition "fabulous".

"This Barbie song is way better than original song," wrote one user. "That's beautiful. Non-cringe," said another.

"This is just fabulous .... I am 100% Barbie maami," commented a third user. "Happiness is listening to something epic like this and having fun," added a fourth. "Jaw drops... Sounds totally like a Malayalam film title intro/outro portion," said another.

Meanwhile, Barbie continues to win hearts globally. The movie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera, and Emma Mackey among others. It has been directed by Greta Gerwig.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 in his review for NDTV. "Margot Robbie's magnetic allure is accentuated by Ryan Gosling's flat-out and gleeful interpretation of Ken, whose existence isn't complete without being in Barbie's gaze. In the film, it is Gosling who, in significant impactful ways, completes Margot Robbie's performance," he wrote.



