Experts Warn Against TikTok's Latest 'Beer Tanning' Trend. Here's Why

The hack involves pouring beer over one's body in the pursuit of a better tan.(Representative pic)

Social media is no stranger to dangerous viral trends and now adding to the list is "beer tanning" which has raised concerns among health experts in the United States. As the name suggests, the latest TikTok hack involves pouring beer over one's body in the pursuit of a better tan.

According to Forbes, the argument is that the hops in the alcoholic beverage can help activate melanin - a substance in your skin that gives pigmentation - and therefore facilitate a darker, more even tan. The trend has caught the interest of numerous people on social media to the extent that The Independent reported online searches for "beer tan" have racked up over 200k views on TikTok.

However, dermatologists across the world have expressed concern over this latest trend and even urged people to exercise precautions. "It's important to note that there is no scientific evidence to support the effectiveness or safety of using beer for tanning purposes," Caroline Brooks, skin specialist and founder of The Glasshouse Salon & Spa, said as per The Independent.

Dr Maham Khan, consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic, also stressed that it is "crucial to approach this trend with caution" as there are potentially serious sun safety concerns. "Applying beer to the skin in the belief that it enhances tanning is a questionable practice that lacks scientific evidence. More importantly, this method does not provide any protection against the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun," said Dr Khan.

"UV radiation is a known carcinogen and a major contributor to skin damage, which can manifest as sunburn, premature ageing, and an increased risk of skin cancer, including melanoma," the health expert explained.

Also Read | Meet This German Woman With 18,500 Barbie Dolls, The Largest Collection In The World

Further, according to dermatologists, pouring beer on oneself can also leave individuals smelling unpleasantly like a keg or the floor of a bar, and it may even attract insects. Moreover, attempting to drink and tan simultaneously poses health risks, as alcohol consumption can increase the likelihood of sunburn and raise the risk of developing skin cancer.

According to The Independent, health experts recommend safer alternatives to achieve a healthy tan. Using sunscreen with at least SPF 30 is a proven method to protect the skin from harmful UV rays while still allowing for a tan.

"The safest and most effective way to achieve a sun-kissed glow is by using self-tanning products or spray tans, that are specifically formulated for this purpose and have undergone rigorous testing to ensure their safety and effectiveness," said Ms Brooks. "Always prioritise the health and wellbeing of your skin when considering any beauty or tanning trend," she added.

