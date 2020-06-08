Best Friend Day 2020: Quotes, Pics, Messages To Share With Your BFFs

Best Friend Day: Share these images and quotes with your bestie.

The year 2020 is such that you may not be able to celebrate the annual Best Friend Day with your best friend in real life - but there are still ways to let them know that you are thinking of them. Best Friend Day has been celebrated on June 8 for a few years now. The unofficial holiday is a time when people meet their best friends and celebrate together. While social distancing guidelines that are currently in place may make it impossible for you to meet your closest friends, send these quotes and messages to your BFFs to let them know how much their presence in your life means to you.

Take a look at quotes, images and messages you can send to your best friend on Best Friend Day 2020:

You laugh at my jokes when they are not that good, and you sympathise with my problems when they are not that bad. Love you, my best friend.

You're going to be my best friend forever. You already know too much.

Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart.

There are big ships and small ships. But the best ship of all is friendship.

Best friend? Nah. You're my sister.

A single rose can be my garden... a single friend, my world.

True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable.

I hope we remain friends until we die - and then I hope we remain ghost friends.

If I send you my ugly selfies, our friendship is real.

Friends are those rare people who ask how we are and then wait to hear the answer.

It's hard to find a friend who is loving, caring, smart, gorgeous and funny. You got really lucky.

A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you. Thanks for being a great friend.

On Best Friend Day, I just want you to know how much you mean to me. Even though we are miles apart, we are close at heart.

According to a 2015 Washington Post report, the unofficial holiday initially emerged as nothing more than a marketing tool, and even a Wikipedia page dedicated to it has since been deleted. Nevertheless, there's no time like the present to let your closest friends know that you are thinking of them during the lockdown - and we hope these texts will help you do just that.