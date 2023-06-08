History And Significance Of National Best Friends Day

National Best Friends Day: The day focuses on being grateful for the bond you have.

Whether they are near or far away, best friends help us get through the ups and downs of life. They share our joys, help us to cope with our sorrows, and above all, they are present during both good and bad times of our lives. Therefore, it is important that you celebrate the good friends in your life. While friendship events take place throughout the year, June 8 is particularly observed as Best Friends Day, mainly in the United States and Canada. This Western trend has also taken over India.

National Best Friends Day 2023: History and Significance

National Best Friends Day is celebrated on June 8. It is observed to celebrate the friendship that connects us with our buddies. June 8 celebrates the ties between an individual and their close friend or group of friends. Your best friend can be your parents, grandparents, siblings, spouse, people you meet at the office, school, college and even pets. The day focuses on being grateful for the bond you have, creating new memories and cherishing all the moments experienced.

National Best Friends Day 2023: Celebrations

There are no traditional ways to celebrate this special day. You can have your own ways of marking the unique celebration. Some ways to celebrate National Best Friends Day include: going out to grab a drink with your friend/s, exchanging thoughtful gifts and messages, taking part in activities like painting, dancing, and rock climbing over which you can bond, relish the food at your favourite restaurant or probably post a thoughtful or thank you note on social media.

You can even plan that long-pending trip with your best friend/s to your favourite destination.