Bengaluru Woman Shares Monthly Expenses Of Living Alone In 1BHK: "My Rent Is Rs 36,000"

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a conversation about the cost of living in the city after sharing a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses as someone living alone. Shruti, who is a product manager, recently posted a video explaining what it costs her to maintain her lifestyle in a one-bedroom apartment in HSR Layout, one of Bengaluru's most popular residential neighbourhoods. The video was prompted by a question she says she receives frequently from followers about where she lives and how much she pays in rent.

"I am Shruti and ever since my one-room story blew up, I get DMs 24/7 with the same two questions: What is my rent and where do I stay?" she said in the clip.

In the video, Shruti revealed that she lives in HSR Layout and pays Rs 36,000 per month in rent for her 1BHK apartment. She also spends around Rs 5,000 every month on rented household appliances and furniture. Apart from rent, Shruti said she spends roughly Rs 4,000 a month on housekeeping services and electricity bills combined.

Her food expenses typically range between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 a month. She explained that she cooks most of her meals at home and tries to maintain a healthy diet, which helps keep costs under control. Transportation is another significant expense, costing her around Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 each month.

She also spends about Rs 5,000 on fitness-related activities, including gym memberships, Pilates sessions and workout classes. When it comes to coffee runs, dining out and late-night cravings, Shruti admitted that the amount varies from month to month and largely depends on her level of self-control. As for shopping and impulse purchases, she jokingly chose not to reveal those numbers.

"Adulting in Bangalore is fun. My bank account may disagree," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

The post quickly gained attention online, with many users comparing her expenses to their own experiences of living in Bengaluru. Some said the breakdown felt relatable and appreciated her honesty about spending on comfort and convenience. Others felt that spending close to Rs 60,000 a month on living expenses was on the higher side and suggested there might be opportunities to save more through better financial planning.

A few users also offered practical tips, including using carpooling services to reduce transport costs.

One user wrote, "Yes Adulting in Bangalore is fun when the Bank Balance also is aligned. However there is one question there are other neighbourhoods to HSR.. Somasundarpalya, Agra, Mangammanpalya, AECS Layout...? The rentals there do not burn a hole in the pocket. It's simple: if you are looking for an address that has a vibe, then it comes with a cost, right?

Another said, "60k? Damn, you need a person to fix your personal finances."