Bengaluru Woman Seeks Advice Whether To Cut House Help's Salary For Missing Work

A Bengaluru woman turned to Reddit for advice after her house help took an unexpected 10-day leave, sparking a dilemma over whether to deduct her salary. Despite feeling guilty, the woman worried that failing to set boundaries would lead to her maid taking advantage of her generosity. While she was open to granting short breaks, the woman felt that a 10-day absence - equivalent to a third of the month - justified a salary adjustment. However, when she discussed the deduction with her maid, she was met with emotional appeals.

"I genuinely consider myself a fair person. I've helped her get her abha insurance, and given her bonuses and things that she asks for. I don't mind giving leave when it's a couple of days. It's normal – everyone needs a break – but when she takes a break of 10 days – isn't a salary cut warranted? It's 1/3rd of the month" she posted on Reddit.

"Why do I get the guilt trip of - oh no one else cut my salary, why did you cut it, (which I highly suspect to be false because she complains about these other people all the time.) or things like my son is admitted in the hospital (every month some relative of hers is in the hospital or has died). I've even bought medicines for her family, dropped her at her place - told her how to use the damn insurance," she added.

Here's the post:

The woman's post sparked a lively discussion on Reddit, with users offering a range of creative solutions to her dilemma. Some suggested treating the maid's absence like any other job, with set rules and expectations. Others proposed asking the maid to arrange for a replacement when she takes leave, while others asked her not to deduct her salary.

One user said, "It's a job. Treat it like one. If you've spoken about leaves and stuff before. You can cut it. If you've not, you can either cut it or use this as the example for all future leaves."

Another commented, "Ask her to arrange for a replacement during her absence. You can discuss what kind of fair payment can be worked out." A third said, "It's an employer-employee relationship, so treat it like one. Be a fair employer and the rest you can do without feeling guilty."

A third added, "Don't be so harsh on yourself. One can be generous but also smart. Nothing wrong in cutting off their salary when she doesn't come for over 10 days. Everyone does this. It's different when you go on vacation for 10 days and she doesn't come to work. You'll have to pay her, caused by logic, she would have come to work had you been available. However the same isn't the case when she takes leave for 10 days continuously."

A fourth added, "Not sure what is the "right" thing to do in a situation like this. It's a disorganised job sector and the issues may vary. But I don't believe in cutting their pay, with the rising prices I'm guessing most can barely make it to the end of the month."