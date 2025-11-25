"Please Do Appreciate These Captains": Bengaluru Woman Praises Rapido Driver Who Fixed His Bike At Midnight To Drop Her Safely

A regular late-night ride became an unforgettable experience for a Bengaluru woman when her Rapido rider went out of his way to help her. The woman, Asha Mane, shared a video on Instagram showing moments from her ride and later captured the rider fixing his bike on a dark, empty road.

In her post, Mane explains that she booked a Rapido for a 38-kilometer trip at 11:45 pm. She requested the rider to speed up a bit so she could reach home faster.

After traveling some distance, the bike hit a pothole and the chain broke. It was dark and there were no shops nearby, leaving both of them feeling distressed and helpless for a while.

Mane explained that as soon as the bike stopped, she thought the rider might end the trip or ask her to book a new ride. But instead, he assured her that he would fix the bike and drop her home safely.

According to Mane, this simple assurance gave her courage. Since she's a former rider herself, she felt it wouldn't be right to abandon a fellow rider in such a situation.

She stayed there, using her mobile flashlight to help the rider. The rider repaired the chain in about ten minutes. Mane said that no one complained or expressed any irritation-just a calm, peaceful cooperation between two strangers at night.

Watch video here:

Mane arrived home safely at 1 am. She wrote that while negative events are often reported, such experiences remind us that good people still exist in the world.

She said such incidents reinvigorate faith in humanity, safety, and trust. Tagging Rapido in her post, Mane urged that such dedicated riders be honoured, as they are the reason many women feel safe while traveling late at night.

Rapido's Reaction

Rapido's official account commented, calling the post heartwarming. They wrote that not all heroes wear capes-some even fix bike chains on the roadside at 12:50 am to ensure that passengers reach home safely. Rapido also said that the rider will be honoured for his efforts and honesty.

They wrote, "Wow… This one hit differently. Not all heroes wear capes , Some fix chains under a streetlight at 12:50 AM and still make sure you reach home safe . Thank you for sharing this moment of humanity and trust. We'll make sure he gets the recognition he deserves."