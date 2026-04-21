Bengaluru Woman Books AC Room In Nearby Hotel To Escape Heat, Sparks Debate

As temperatures continue to rise in Bengaluru, a woman has drawn attention online after sharing a simple yet unusual way to cope with the heat. Her approach highlights the growing discomfort many residents are experiencing due to the lack of cooling options.

Priya Pal, a resident of Bengaluru, posted a video on Instagram showing how she checked into a nearby hotel just to enjoy air conditioning for the day. The clip shows her relaxing indoors while avoiding the intense heat outside.

A text displayed on the video explained that they had booked a hotel next to their house for this purpose in Bengaluru, pointing to the increasing difficulty of managing the heat at home.

In the comments section, Priya explained the reasons behind her decision. She said that at first, they expected rain, but it did not arrive. She added that when they tried to buy a cooler or an air conditioner, everything was unavailable and would take seven days to be delivered.

Watch Video Here:

She further mentioned that renting cooling devices was also not possible in her area due to high demand.

She explained that they eventually booked a cooler online and decided to spend Sunday in a hotel. Instead of going out to eat, they chose to stay in, watch Netflix, and relax. She said that it seemed like a good decision.

Social Media Reactions

Priya captioned her video by saying that she could no longer manage without an air conditioner, expressing her frustration with the heat and the lack of options.

The video quickly went viral, with many users relating to her situation, while others found her solution amusing.

One user commented, "Buying or renting an AC would be much better."

Another user noted, "I want this much money in life."

"I think about doing this when theres a power cut," added a third user.