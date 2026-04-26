Bengaluru Man Offers Ice Cream To Workers Amid Scorching Heat, Wins Hearts Online

As extreme heat continues to affect many parts of India, a simple act of kindness in Bengaluru has touched the hearts of social media users.

A video from Bengaluru showing a rider distributing ice creams to roadside workers has gone viral online. The clip was shared on Instagram by user Lakshman Goswami, who highlighted the importance of small acts of kindness during harsh weather conditions.

In the caption of the video, he expressed that even in 40-degree heat, a single ice cream can bring many smiles, underlining the impact of thoughtful gestures.

Watch Video Here:

In the video, Goswami is seen riding through the city before stopping at a location where labourers and roadside workers were busy with their daily tasks. He then approached them and offered ice creams, providing a brief moment of relief from the intense heat.

The workers initially appeared surprised by the unexpected gesture. However, they soon accepted the ice creams with smiles and gratitude. The video captured their reactions, with several of them thanking Goswami for his thoughtful act.

Social Media Reaction

The clip has since resonated with viewers, as it highlights how small efforts can make a difference during difficult weather conditions.

One user commented, "Not all heroes wear capes!"

Another user noted, "Proud of you Brother."

Several other users reacted with heart emoticon in the comment section.