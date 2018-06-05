Bengaluru Policewoman Breastfeeds Abandoned Baby, Praised On Social Media The newborn has been named Kumaraswamy after Karnataka's new chief minister HD Kumaraswamy

The baby was discovered wrapped inside a plastic bag and left abandoned near a construction site in Bengaluru's Electronic city, reported



Assistant Sub-Inspector Nagesh R was the first police officer to arrive at the scene. "The baby was in bad shape. He was covered in blood and the umbilical chord was wrapped around his neck," he told The Hindu.



Mr Nagesh took the baby to a nearby hospital, where doctors treated him for free. He then brought the infant to the police station.



Ms Archana, mother to a three-month-old boy, had recently returned to work after her maternity leave. She picked up the baby and breastfed him.



"I just couldn't bear it," Ms Archana told



The baby was named Kumaraswamy, after Karnataka's new chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. "It is the government's baby now, and we decided to name him Kumaraswamy as it would be under the care of the government," Mr Nagesh explained to The Hindu.



The newborn then was handed over to Shishu Mandir, a children's home in Bengaluru.



Three hours before writing this,



Immediately, praise poured in for Ms Archana. "Lots of respect to you madam," wrote one person. "Long live humanity," wrote another. "Salute to Archana ma'am! You're really inspiration for all mothers," commented a third.



