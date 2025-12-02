Gen Z Employees Viral Video About Quitting "Very Boring" Job In Bengaluru Sparks Debate

A video shared by a Bengaluru man about thinking of quitting his job has gone viral, capturing the attention of many young working professionals who relate to his struggle.

The man named, Aanshul Uthaiah, posted the video on Instagram on a Sunday, saying he planned to resign from his full-time job the next day.

In his video, Uthaiah stated that he was considering quitting his job and wasn't sure what he would do next. He stated that he disliked his work and was dissatisfied with his current living circumstances.

Watch Video Here:

He also mentioned that he had received admission to higher education programs from two Australian universities, but he didn't want to return to his studies, so he decided not to pursue these options.

Uthaiah stated that his full-time job was extremely monotonous and was affecting his mental health. According to him, he could no longer continue working and felt his time was being wasted.

He stated that his parents did not accept the idea of him leaving a secure job. At the time of posting the video, he had approximately 10,000 followers on Instagram, but within two days, the video quickly went viral, doubling his following.

Social Media Reaction

This viral video has now sparked discussions on issues like job dissatisfaction, burnout and uncertainty about the future, which many young people relate to.

One user commented, "You cannot reach somewhere and be someone unless you leave behind where you are and who you are right now. All the very best junior."

Another user noted, "Love the way you kept it raw G, Good things ahead."