Bengaluru Man Gets Same Driver On Uber And Ola, Later Reveals Why

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic and hours-long traffic jams. People keep sharing about the traffic nightmare and less availability of public transport. Due to this, many people take private cabs and are dependent on cab aggregators like Ola and Uber. Many people consider convenience and affordability before choosing a cab aggregator and tend to compare prices on both apps before booking one. A user recently shared that he booked a cab on both the ride-hailing apps and was shocked to notice that he got the same driver for both rides.

He took to X to share the incident and questioned how it was possible. "Got the same ride on both Ola and Uber. How's this even possible?," Shek wrote on the microblogging website alongside a screenshot. The screengrab shows the booking screen for both Ola and Uber, with driver Ananda S arriving in his White Toyota Etios to pick up the customer. "Update, I took the cab. Ananda did show up and I didn't even have to ask him to switch on the AC. Lucky indeed," the user wrote in the comments section.

Got the same ride on both Ola and Uber. How's this even possible? pic.twitter.com/GQmeaUsE4O — shek (@shek_dev) April 4, 2024

Since being shared, it has amassed over 1.8 lakh views and a thousand likes. Many people on X came up with different reactions to the post.

A user said, "true hustler."

"Driver also has both apps! What's the impossibility here?" wrote a user.

"The driver is playing monopoly irl," wrote a person.

A user said, "super positioning"

"I'm surprised that anyone is surprised by this. Most drivers sign up for both and try to get the daily bonus quota on both," added another person.

A person added, "This is how he confirmed he is definitely picking up."

"Bro is like if you can try from multiple apps, even I will try from multiple apps. Scores 1:1" remarked a user.

Later, the user revealed the reason in the comments section. He said, "The driver was actually very sweet! He uses multiple apps cause he wanted to optimize for better price."