Bengaluru Man Craving McDonald's At Midnight Says He Got It In 10 Seconds

Hunger pangs can strike any time of the day. A man named Caleb Friesen was craving a McDonald's meal at midnight and decided to drive to an outlet in Bengaluru's Koramangala. To his disappointment, the outlet was closed. He then saw many delivery agents at the pick-up window, and then he decided to place an order on the Swiggy app.

On the app, he chose the pickup location as the restaurant itself. The delivery agent was able to deliver the order in just 10 seconds. In his post, Mr Friesen wrote, "Drove to Koramangala for midnight McDonald's, they said they were closed, but the pick-up window was full of delivery guys. What to do? I ordered Swiggy from McDonald's to McDonald's. 10-second delivery achieved."

He also shared a video along with the post. In the clip, the delivery agent was all smiles after delivering the order. He said that it was the first time he was delivering at such a nearby place.

Drove to Koramangala for midnight McDonald's, they said they were closed, but the pick-up window was full of delivery guys. What to do?



I ordered Swiggy from McDonald's to McDonald's. 10-second delivery achieved. pic.twitter.com/W3PhzmGJrT — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) February 8, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Mr Friesen shared that the delivery agent's name is Sanjay and he also makes videos on YouTube. He wrote, "Sanjay was the one who brought me my order. He makes YouTube videos as a side hustle which he wants to turn into his main hustle, check him out on YouTube at hellosanjay."

The video was posted on February 8 and so far it has collected over 8,000 views with several comments. A user asked, "Did you also avail the post mid night Swiggy McD discount. It's either some money off or a free McVeggie I think."

Another user commented, "10 seconds, haha! Zepto's going to have a complex."

The third user wrote, "Absolute @peakbengaluru moment!"





