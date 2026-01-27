Advertisement
Bengaluru Cafe Charges Rs 1,000 Per Hour For Long Meetings, Notice Goes Viral

Bengaluru is known for its startup culture, remote working, and long coffee conversations.

Bengaluru Cafe Charges Rs 1,000 Per Hour For Long Meetings, Notice Goes Viral
The issue came to light when Bengaluru resident Shobhit Bakliwal shared a photo of the notice on X.
  • A Bengaluru cafe posted a notice banning meetings at its tables
  • The notice stated meetings over one hour incur a Rs 1,000 hourly fee
  • A resident shared the photo on social media, sparking widespread interest
A small notice at a Bengaluru eatery has caught the attention of social media users and sparked a wider discussion online. The sign, clearly showing frustration over long meetings at its tables, has resonated with many people who are familiar with the city's cafe culture.

The issue came to light when Bengaluru resident Shobhit Bakliwal shared a photo of the notice on X. The photo clearly showed a printed sign pasted on the cafe wall. The notice stated that meetings were not permitted there and that meetings lasting more than an hour would be charged Rs 1,000 per hour.

Bakliwal posted the photo with a simple caption, explaining that he saw the notice at a Bengaluru cafe.

Although the caption was short, the post immediately garnered attention online. Within a short time, it garnered over 30,000 views and drew a variety of reactions from users.

Bengaluru is known for its startup culture, remote working, and long coffee conversations. Many of the city's cafes and eateries often become informal meeting spaces. But this can be a hassle for small business owners. During busy times, tables remain full for hours, and orders slow down.

