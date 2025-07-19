Belgian Man Drives 500 Miles To Meet 'Future Wife', But Finds Her Husband Instead

A Belgian man's epic romantic journey across nearly 500 miles culminated in a bewildering and awkward confrontation recently, leaving him stunned and a French model and her husband utterly baffled, according to Fox News.

Identified only as Michel, the determined Belgian embarked on a 472-mile drive to meet what he believed was his future wife, French model Sophie Vouzelaud, at her home. However, his grand gesture took an unexpected turn when he was met at the doorstep not by Vouzelaud alone, but by her 38-year-old husband, Fabien Boutamine, as per the news article.

The bizarre encounter was partly captured on video by Boutamine himself. "I have to film because there's a guy who just rang my doorbell, and he says 'I'm the future husband of Sophie Vouzelaud'," Boutamine recounted in the footage. "Well, I'm the current one. There's going to be a confrontation."

What followed was a cringeworthy exchange, with Michel seemingly convinced of his fantastical claim, while Boutamine tried to ascertain the reality of the situation.

Sophie Vouzelaud shared the video on Instagram, captioning it in French. When translated to English, it reads: "I feel so sorry for this man... Beware of fake accounts. I'm sharing this video to show it's real and to urge everyone to stay vigilant. Take care of yourselves."

Watch the video here:

Eventually, faced with the undeniable presence of Vouzelaud's actual husband, Michel reportedly conceded that something might indeed be "wrong" with his perception of events. The incident left all parties involved in a state of disbelief, highlighting a bizarre case of mistaken reality.

"I think she played a dirty trick on me," Michel could be heard saying in the distance.

"My wife, no, it's the fake accounts," Boutamine replied. "You have to be very careful."

Michel explained he had sent $35,000 to someone posing online as Vouzelaud, former Miss Limousin and Miss France 2007 first runner-up.