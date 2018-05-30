Beirut's Barber-On-A-Bike Offers Curbside Cuts

Abo Tawila, a roaming barber, gives a client a haircut on a street in the Lebanese capital Beirut (AFP)

Inspired by roaming street vendors in Beirut, 18 year-old Abo Tawila decided to use his bicycle to set up his business (AFP)

Everything Abo Tawila needs for a trim on the pavement is in a handmade trunk attached to the back of his pushbike: scissors, combs, electric razors and brushes (AFP)

Abo Tawila works mainly in popular neighbourhoods in Lebanon's Beirut and its southern suburbs (AFP)

Abo Tawila means "The Tall One" in Arabic (AFP)

Abo Tawila rides his bicycle in a street on the outskirts of a Palestinian refugee camp south of Beirut. On the wall is a mural painting of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat (AFP)