Beautiful Panther Chameleon Shows Its Most Brilliant Colours In Viral Video

Panther chameleons are a large and beautiful variety that can change colour.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer, Susanta Nanda is a frequent social media user. He always comes up with new ideas and facts on social media for his fans and admirers. In a recent post, he shared a video of a panther chameleon adoring its beautiful different colours.

The video has been shared by Mr Nanda on Twitter on Monday with the caption, "Who can be a better painter than god."

The viral video shows a panther chameleon dubbed in various vibrant colours as if a painter had applied the colours to the reptile's body and painted it beautifully.

Panther chameleons are a large and beautiful variety that can change colour. The females do this only when they are pregnant to signal that they will not mate, while males can flush any combination of red, green, or blue depending on their mood.

In the chameleon's skin, there is the presence of special cells called chromatophores that store a range of colours that can be visible on the cell's surface or buried.

Signals from the chameleon's brain inform each skin cell which colours to emerge and which to hide, resulting in an overall pattern that can be adapted to every environment.

Within just a few hours of getting shared, the video clip has attracted more than 17,000 viewers, and has accumulated over 1,100 likes and still counting. Twitter users have swamped the post's comment area witnessing such beauty.

Praising the infinite beauty, one user wrote, "Only if you had called it Nature and not God. Who could be a better painter than nature."

"100% true!!! Thanks for sharing the amazing creations of the Almighty," wrote another.

Chameleons possess a long, gripping or "prehensile" tail that may be coiled firmly around branches to function as a stable anchorage. When not in use, the tail is normally maintained in a loose spiral.