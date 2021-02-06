'One Of My Favourite Photos': Bear Grylls Shares Throwback Pic With PM Modi

PM Modi featured in an episode of "Man vs Wild" with Bear Grylls in 2019.

British television adventurer Bear Grylls revealed that one of his "favourite photos" was taken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the two filmed for the popular jungle survival programme "Man vs Wild" on Discovery Channel in 2019.

The photo shows Bear Grylls and PM Modi sharing a cup of tea at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

"One of my favourite photos: soaking wet and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me of how the wild is the ultimate leveller. We are all the same behind the titles and masks," the British television adventurer tweeted on Friday; his post has been retweeted over 12,000 times since it was shared on the social media platform almost 12 hours ago.

One of my favourite photos: soaking wet and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me of how the wild is the ultimate leveller. We are all the same behind the titles and masks. #adventureunitesuspic.twitter.com/9EQPAeUOLO - Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 5, 2021

The Discovery Channel programme saw PM Modi braving the rain and the cold in the jungles -- and smelling elephant dung -- with the British television adventurer and survivalist.

During the programme, PM Modi also shared about his humble beginnings as a tea-seller's son and his solo trips of spiritual awakening into the Himalayas in his youth.

The programme, widely advertised in the media, ended with a gushing Grylls saying a prayer for India and for PM Modi, whom he called an "iconic global leader".

Bear Grylls, who has also hosted a show with former US President Barack Obama in the wilderness of Alaska, later put it that the Prime Minister was a "great sport".

The episode, accroding to Discovery Channel, made record impressions, with the highest-ever reach for the infotainment genre with 6.1 million tune-ins.