Bear Grylls Doesn't Know Hindi, But...: PM On How He Spoke To Adventurer

The one topic on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asked almost anywhere he went in the last two weeks is about his appearance on popular adventure TV show "Man vs Wild" with Bear Grylls, the Prime Minister said today in his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat".

The Discovery Channel programme saw PM Modi, 68, walking through the wild and taking a ride on a cold river in a makeshift boat at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Teaming up with the British television adventurer and survivalist, PM Modi sought to promote causes close to his heart - conservation and cleanliness.

"Some people ask me one thing, 'Modi ji, you were speaking in Hindi and Bear Grylls does not know Hindi, so how did you carry on such a fast conversation between the two of you?'" PM Modi said. People were also curios to know if their conversation was edited and how many times they had to shoot, he said.

"The reality is that technology was used extensively in my conversation with Bear Grylls. Whenever I spoke immediately there was a simultaneous translation into English or simultaneous interpretation in his ear," PM Modi said.

In the show, PM Modi braved the rain and the cold in the jungles and as Bear Grylls put it, the Prime Minister was a "great sport".

"I used to speak in Hindi but he heard it in English and because of that, the communication became very easy and this is an amazing aspect about technology," PM Modi said on "Mann Ki Baat", recollecting his experience.

PM Modi also told Bear Grylls about his humble beginnings as a tea-seller's son and his solo trips of spiritual awakening into the Himalayas in his youth.

When asked if he feared anything in life and if he felt nervous before a political rally, PM Modi said, "My problem is that I have never experienced such fears. I'm unable to explain it to people what nervousness is and how to deal with it because my in-built temperament is very positive. I see positivity in everything. And because of that reason, I am never disappointed."

Discovery Channel said the episode made record impressions, with the highest-ever reach for the infotainment genre with 6.1 million tune-ins.

