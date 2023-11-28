Bangladeshi Couple's Research-Themed Wedding Card Amazes Internet. See Pic

The pic has accumulated more than 3.3 million views. (Representative pic)

Nowadays, fancy wedding invitations are always the talk of the town. While some invites include personalised cards with luxury chocolates and cookies, others take a more environmental approach and gift plants with biodegradable cards. However, now a unique wedding card which looks no less than a research paper is going viral on social media. "Still can't believe that this is a wedding invitation card," an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote while sharing a picture of the Bangladeshi couple's wedding invite.

The unique card, which looks like a research paper, is of Sanjana Tabassum Sneha and Mahjib Hossain Imon. The title of the card includes the names of the couple, along with the venue of the wedding. It also includes an abstract explaining the importance of marriage.

Take a look below:

Still can't believe that this is a wedding invitation card 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DeOD2L8dOo — rayyan definitely | Booktwt stan 📚 (@rayyanparhlo) November 25, 2023

The card has an introduction with Quranic verses integrated with the place where the couple first met, a methodology that outlines the details of their wedding proceedings, and a conclusion. It also references the surahs from where the Quranic verses were taken.

"With new dreams, new hopes to achieve new horizons, and trusting someone without magic carpet ride, we are stepping into a new beginning of married life. Thank you for your encouragement, support, love and dua. Your presence for the ceremony will be appreciated," the conclusion of the card read.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Turned Down Invitation To Play At King Charles' Coronation: Report

The image of the wedding invitation was shared on X a few days back and since then it has accumulated more than 3.3 million views, over 69,000 likes and several comments.

"So you're telling me this ain't the research paper?" wrote one user. "I'm going to have to write a peer review of this wedding invitation before I could commit to attending," jokingly said another.

"2 researchers are getting married. Understood," commented a third. "That map is useless. Instead, they could have used a QR code that opens up the Google Maps," added another. "looking like a thesis," expressed a fifth user.

Another one said, "Oh I am doing this". "Seems more like a research paper," remarked another.