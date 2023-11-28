Taylor Swift Turned Down Invitation To Play At King Charles' Coronation: Report

Taylor Swift wasn't the only big name to turn down the invitation

Pop star Taylor Swift turned down an invitation to perform at King Charles III's coronation which took place in May this year. Royal expert Omid Scobie in his new book, "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival"., claims that the 33-year-old singer declined the offer because she had an Eras Tour concert in Nashville on May 6, the same date as the coronation, US Weekly reported.

However, the book doesn't specify why the pop star said no.

Taylor Swift wasn't the only big name to turn down the invitation. Adele, Elton John, Robbie Williams, Harry Styles and the Spice Girls were among the acts who reportedly refused invitations to put on a show for the king and his family, Rolling Stone reported. The artists never commented on the speculation, but a representative for Elton Jogn said that the "Rocket Man" singer, 76, was offered the gig and turned it down because he had prior commitments.

Singers Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and the British band "Take That" performed at the event held at the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London.

Charles III was crowned as the monarch of Britain in a multi-faith coronation ceremony at the Westminster Abbey. Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, and became the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown placed on his head as he sits upon a 14th-century throne at London's Westminster Abbey.

His second wife Camilla, 75, was crowned queen during the two-hour ceremony which, while rooted in history, was an attempt to present a forward-looking monarchy and nation.