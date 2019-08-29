'Bala' Teaser Prompts Hilarious Warning From Uttar Pradesh Police

The teaser of 'Bala' has inspired a hilarious tweet from Uttar Pradesh Police.

The teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala delighted viewers when it was released three days ago. Dealing with the theme of premature balding, the movie promises to be a fun ride. But even as social media users praised the teaser and made memes around it, Uttar Pradesh Police had an entirely different (albeit hilarious) take on it - they used it as an opportunity to talk about road safety.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted a clip from the teaser. It shows Ayushmann Khurrana riding his bike in true Bollywood style as Koi Na Koi Chahiye Pyar Karne Wala plays in the background. But as he picks up speed, the wind blows his cap away to reveal bald patches.

"Agar helmet pehna hota toh ye na hota (This would not have happened if he had been wearing a helmet)" tweeted Uttar Pradesh Police from their 'UP 100' handle, underlining the importance of wearing helmets. "That is why, one must always wear helmet!" they added.

Take a look at their hilarious tweet below:

Since being shared online, their witty post has been flooded with appreciative comments. It has also collected over 400 retweets and more than 2,800 'likes'.

This isn't the first time that official police handles have used pop culture references to talk about road safety. In the past, Mumbai Police has issued road safety warnings with clever Harry Potter and Mission Mangaltwists.

