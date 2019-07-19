Mumbai Police Joins Mission Mangal Meme Madness With Post On Road Safety

The trailer of Mission Mangal, released on Thursday, has already inspired hundreds of memes. Now, Mumbai Police, famous for its topical posts, has joined the meme madness. This morning, Mumbai Police's official Twitter handle shared a meme based on a still from the Mission Mangal trailer. The post doubled up as a warning against drinking and driving by the police department, and their creativity, as always, has been applauded by netizens.
The meme uses a dialogue from the trailer - "the chances of this mission succeeding is less than 1%" - to warn people against driving after consuming alcohol.
"Poori duniya se kaho copy that!" Mumbai Police captioned the meme, using another dialogue from the movie. They added the hashtag #MissionRoadSafety to conclude their message.
Poori duniya se kaho copy that! #MissionRoadSafetypic.twitter.com/ICgchHW5Uh— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 19, 2019
Here's how people reacted to the Mission Mangal meme by Mumbai Police:
Copy that sir🙏😄— Suraj Pokharel (@Surajpokharel29) July 19, 2019
Keep it up. @MumbaiPolice. 🙏🏻— Vijay Tarate (@tarate_vijay) July 19, 2019
Mission Mangal is based on Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists who made the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) possible. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen in the lead roles.
Its trailer has led to a ton of memes on social media.
Me carrying Chits in Examination Hall:#MissionMangalTrailerpic.twitter.com/OCcmkcFN4d— Groot_little (@i_Am_grooT3) July 18, 2019
#MissionMangalTrailer— A LIT MeMeR ☣ (@SarcasticGupta) July 18, 2019
Me trying to convince mom to go for a Night-Out :- pic.twitter.com/wHvwqWpAZH
Catching a jam packed train from Dadar in peak hours. #MissionMangalTrailerpic.twitter.com/15fvXv8OhY— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 18, 2019
Going from Bangalore to Bangalore Airport. #MissionMangalTrailerpic.twitter.com/wMkZRMcSPG— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 18, 2019
