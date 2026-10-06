'Baddie Nivaas Cooking': Bengaluru Women's Detailed Meal Plan Goes Viral

A WhatsApp group run by a group of Bengaluru flatmates and their cooks has gone viral on social media for its unusually detailed daily meal plans. The group, named "Baddie Nivaas Cooking", includes flatmates Kaashvi, Urvashi, Pari and Ishika, along with their two cooks, Sarita and Sunita.

Kaashvi Saxena shared a screenshot of the group on X. The message listed what each flatmate wanted for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with specific instructions about ingredients and portions.

For breakfast, Kaashvi ordered a two-egg-white omelette with mushrooms, onions and tomato, without broccoli or bread. Urvashi asked for a two-egg omelette without onion and two slices of bread. Ishika wanted a two-egg omelette with mushrooms, onion and tomato, along with two slices of bread. Pari did not want breakfast.

Lunch was just as detailed. Kaashvi chose chicken, brown rice and vegetables, while Urvashi asked for chicken with white rice and vegetables. Ishika opted for two avocado and egg toasts. Pari wanted a three-egg omelette with onion, mushroom and tomato, along with cheese sandwiches.

For dinner, Kaashvi and Urvashi asked for sliced chicken with cucumber and salad dressing, without rice. Pari chose bhindi, raita and two rotis.

Sharing the screenshot, Kaashvi said she felt "sane" because the house had two cooks who could manage the different requests.

She also said Sarita and Sunita had the capacity to take on more work and recommended them to people looking for a cook in Bengaluru's Indiranagar area.

The post prompted several users to ask how the flatmates managed to prepare such a detailed menu every day.

Kaashvi explained that meal planning had become a simple part of their evening routine. According to her, the flatmates spend around five minutes discussing their meals over dinner before sending one voice note to the cooks.

She said that after living together for some time, planning meals had become "muscle memory". The cooks, she added, could often work out what the flatmates were likely to order even when the menu was not sent.

The post has since sparked further discussion online, with several users asking about the flatmates' cooking arrangement and the two cooks who manage their varied meal requests.