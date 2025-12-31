'Baby Uber' Turns 10, Uber Founder Travis Kalanick Marks Milestone In X Post

On December 31, 2025, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick took to social media to mark an unusual and heartwarming milestone, the 10th birthday of a boy named Uber, who began his life's journey in the backseat of an Uber cab in 2015. "Little baby Uber just turned 10!" Kalanick tweeted at 2:13 AM, drawing renewed attention to a story that once made global headlines.

The child, officially named Nitansh Sharma but fondly known as "Uber Sharma," was born on December 9, 2015. His mother, Babli, had gone into active labour while riding in an Uber cab in Delhi, after repeated attempts to arrange an ambulance failed. In desperation, her husband booked a cab. The driver, Shahnawaz Khan, initially hesitant, eventually accepted the ride and picked up Babli along with her husband and two women.

Labour intensified during the journey. Khan stayed calm, offering water and a towel to help. Though the baby wasn't born inside the cab, the urgency of the situation made it a close call - he was delivered moments after arrival at the hospital, with staff already alerted by Khan.

Little baby uber just turned 10!! https://t.co/Xu4Al6BO76 — travis kalanick (@travisk) December 30, 2025

After the incident, Khan joked that the baby could be named after the ride-hailing app. To his surprise, the family took the suggestion seriously, and the newborn was officially named Uber Sharma.

The story caught the attention of Kalanick back in 2016. On the baby's first birthday, the Uber CEO visited the family and announced a scholarship fund of $12,000 (approximately Rs 8.14 lakh) to support the child's higher education.

Now, ten years later, Kalanick's tweet has once again brought attention to this remarkable story, one that started with a delayed ambulance and ended with a life being welcomed into the world in the backseat of a cab.