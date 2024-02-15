'Baby Is To Be...': Harsh Goenka's Post Hints At Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Second Child

Harsh Goenka's post soon went viral and sparked a flurry of comments

Industrialist Harsh Goenka caused a stir on social media with his cryptic tweet suggesting that cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child soon. His post about the baby's potential career path, either in cricket or Bollywood, sparked an array of reactions from the netizens.

In a lighthearted manner, Mr Goenka pondered the child's future path, questioning whether it would inherit its father's cricketing talent or pursue an artistic career like its mother in the film industry.

Mr Goenka wrote on X, "A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star? #MadeInIndia #ToBeBornInLondon."

See the post here:

A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star? #MadeInIndia#ToBeBornInLondon — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 13, 2024

Mr Goenka's post soon went viral, and a user commented, "Or the baby can be an ordinary person too without shouldering the burden of his or her parents' achievements."

Another user wrote, "Sir, leave it to the baby to decide. None of our business! But, we still have high expectations from the baby's father to set unbreakable records!"

"Burdening the unborn child with expectations of things he/she never wants to do. Let the life flourish in its natural way," the third user commented.

Earlier, cricketer AB de Villiers said that Virat Kohli's second child is on the way. But he did a U-Turn and said, "Family comes first and then Cricket. I had made a big mistake on my YouTube channel. That information was wrong and not true at all. I think whatever's best for Virat's family comes first. No one knows what's happening there, all I can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason for his break, I hope he can come back stronger, better and fresh from this."

"My friend Virat Kohli is still not available. I cry out to everybody to give him the privacy that he deserves. Family comes first. No one knows what exactly is going on. I am asking all of us to respect that. I made a bit of a blunder in my previous show and I apologise to the Kohli family for that," AB de Villiers said in a YouTube Live.



