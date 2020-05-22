Baby Elephant Enjoys Mud Bath At Bandhavgarh. Too Cute, Says Twitter

"Certified cuteness," wrote one Twitter user.

Baby Elephant Enjoys Mud Bath At Bandhavgarh. Too Cute, Says Twitter

A baby elephant enjoys a mud bath at Bandhavgarh Reserve.

Is there anything better than a cute animal video to welcome the weekend? To make everybody's day a little bit brighter, the official Twitter account of Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve shared an adorable video of a baby elephant enjoying a mud bath. 

The video, shared one day ago, has become a hit on the microblogging platform, with several viewers gushing over the baby elephant. In the 21-second clip, the baby elephant is seen happily picking up mud with his trunk and throwing it on his back. 

While the mud bath looks like an enjoyable experience for the elephant calf, it serves another purpose too. According to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, it also helps with thermoregulation and soothes insect bites. The little elephant certainly knew what he was doing! Take a look at this video below:

The video has collected over 10,000 views and nearly 800 'likes' since being posted on the microblogging platform, along with a ton of comments gushing over the baby elephant. Many called the gentle giant "cute" while praising the video.

According to Indian Forest Services officer Ravindra Mani Tripathi, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is home to a group of elephants that came from Chhattisgarh and have now settled there. 

The reserve also took to the comments section to explain that the video shows a domesticated elephant calf - part of the herd of 40 elephants that has been living in Bandhavgarh since 2018.

What do you think of this video? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news


Comments
Bandhavgarh Tiger Reservebaby elephantelephant video

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com