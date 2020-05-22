Baby Elephant Enjoys Mud Bath At Bandhavgarh. Too Cute, Says Twitter

A baby elephant enjoys a mud bath at Bandhavgarh Reserve.

Is there anything better than a cute animal video to welcome the weekend? To make everybody's day a little bit brighter, the official Twitter account of Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve shared an adorable video of a baby elephant enjoying a mud bath.

The video, shared one day ago, has become a hit on the microblogging platform, with several viewers gushing over the baby elephant. In the 21-second clip, the baby elephant is seen happily picking up mud with his trunk and throwing it on his back.

While the mud bath looks like an enjoyable experience for the elephant calf, it serves another purpose too. According to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, it also helps with thermoregulation and soothes insect bites. The little elephant certainly knew what he was doing! Take a look at this video below:

Baby Elephant enjoying mud bath @ Bandhavgarh !!

Play time apart , it also helps with Thermoregulation, providing sunscreen or even soothing insects bites ! No doubt why they are one of the most intelligent creatures! @RavindraIfs@ParveenKaswan@rameshpandeyifs@minforestmppic.twitter.com/erhpKD1xf8 — Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (@BandhavgarhTig2) May 21, 2020

The video has collected over 10,000 views and nearly 800 'likes' since being posted on the microblogging platform, along with a ton of comments gushing over the baby elephant. Many called the gentle giant "cute" while praising the video.

According to Indian Forest Services officer Ravindra Mani Tripathi, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is home to a group of elephants that came from Chhattisgarh and have now settled there.

One group has come from Chattishgarh.. now settled in BTR only... — Ravindra Mani Tripathi (@RavindraIfs) May 22, 2020

The reserve also took to the comments section to explain that the video shows a domesticated elephant calf - part of the herd of 40 elephants that has been living in Bandhavgarh since 2018.

What do you think of this video? Let us know using the comments section.