Australian Tourist Praises Bihar For Its 'Friendly' People And Cleanliness, Video Viral

An Australian vlogger currently travelling through India to experience its rich culture has challenged common myths regarding Bihar. Fozzie Bhai, known for his food content, posted an Instagram video showcasing Patna, the state capital, suggesting it is not as underdeveloped or chaotic as often portrayed by many people, particularly other Indians.

"Is India really as dirty as the ragebait travel vloggers would have you believe? As someone who lived and breathed India for almost two years, I can tell you it's just not as black and white as other foreigners depict to the masses," Fozzie Bhai captioned the video.

In the new viral clip, he can be seen walking through the roads of Patna and mingling with the local population while giving his verdict about the usual narrative around the state.

"It's actually a very friendly city. I have had the camera off for about 10 minutes from the last little block of the footage and people are very friendly," said the Australian tourist in the video.

"It's actually quite clean. Now, the infrastructure, obviously, is going through development. That's quite obvious. But what you'll notice, even though the development is currently ongoing, the streets are kept very clean."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | 'Never Felt So Free': German Tourist Calls India Favourite Country To Travel

'Foreigners Appreciate Bihar...'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 3.4 lakh views and hundreds of comments, with social media users lauding the Australian man for showing the ground reality.

"At this point, I've seen foreigners appreciate Bihar more than our own people. Kind of ironic, huh," said one user, while another added: "Patna is as safe as any regular city in India. Indians from outside of Bihar have made a fuss of Patna as extremely unsafe and extremely underdeveloped, to fulfill their superiority complex."

A third commented: "Patna (Bihar) has the most friendly people. Sad to see many people can't accept the growth of bihar and always want to defame it."

A fourth said: "Patna is surely, damn good, classy roads and amazing food. Only Jobs and IT sector is missing, or it would be an Amazing place to live. No one needs to go out."