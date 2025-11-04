'Never Felt So Free': German Tourist Calls India Favourite Country To Travel

A German motorcycle traveller and vlogger has gone viral on social media after calling India as his favourite country to travel. Marcus Engel, better known as Marc Travels, took to Instagram to share a video where he said he never felt as free anywhere else in the world as he did while travelling across India during his trip.

"India, I said it before but I'll say it again. I have felt so free in any country. India is probably my favourite so far out of all the countries I have been to," said Marc in the video.

Known for his adventures and long-distance motorcycle trips, where he explores the culture of the region on his two-wheeler, Marc said he would 'definitely' be back in India.

"I love it here the most and I was here for the longest time. Now, I have a five-year visa, so I'll definitely come back very often whenever I get the opportunity again. I'll be coming back definitely. Wow! What a ride," he added.

'India Is A Mirror'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 206,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users lauded his sentiment regarding India.

"Yay you gotta keep coming back...so much fun riding through India with you," said one user, while another added: "One of the reasons we moved here 27 years ago, leaving behind Canary Islands paradise."

A third commented: "Like the positivity man I appreciate you have shown the bright side of India. Please visit Gujarat once, you will love it."

A fourth said: "India is a Mirror, it always shows you what you want to see here."

Marc transitioned into a full-time moto-vlogger in 2020 after being a professional musician for over 15 years. The COVID-19 pandemic put him in a 'crisis mode' as all tours and concerts were cancelled.

"That's why I decided to get on my motorcycle and ride off into the sunset, quite literally. With a camera, a YouTube channel and a lot of passion for filmmaking and travelling, within 2 years, I managed to create this new life for me where I can work as a motorcycle vlogger and support myself," said Marc.