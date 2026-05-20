Australian Farmer Finds Live Frog In Lettuce, Shares Shocking Experience

A quiet Saturday dinner in Western Australia took a wild turn when a farmer opened a bag of lettuce and found a live frog hiding among the leaves, Metro.UK reported. According to the report, Rhys Smoker was preparing a steak and salad meal for his share house in Esperance when he spotted the amphibian inside a sealed plastic bag of lettuce bought that same day from Woolworths supermarket. His housemates, Laura Jones and Billy Le Pine, didn't believe him at first.

"He's like, 'Oh bro, there's a frog in the lettuce.' And we're like, 'No, you're taking the mick - that's not real,'" Jones told the Associated Press. For those who don't know, "taking the mick" is Aussie slang for pulling someone's leg.

To prove what he saw, Smoker brought the bag into the lounge. Once they saw the little frog peeking out, the three had a laugh, named him "Greg," and let him go into a dam near their house.

"We thought we'd give him a wee send-off tune as we played Crazy Frog for him," Le Pine told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Crazy Frog is a Swedish CGI-animated character and Eurodance musician. It was created in 2003 by actor and playwright Erik Wernquist.

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Woolworths responds to the incident

Woolworths said the incident appears to be isolated and that no other similar cases have been reported. The company apologised to the household and provided a replacement bag of lettuce.

"Our teams are investigating this with our suppliers as a priority," a Woolworths statement said. "For heads of lettuce, our process involves washing and several quality checks, including checking for foreign material, before they're packaged and sent to stores."