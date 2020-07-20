Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Organise Flash Mob In Karnataka. Watch

Patients at a COVID care centre in Bellary perform a flash mob.

Asymptomatic coronavirus patients organised a flash mob at a COVID-19 care centre in the Ballari district of Karnataka on Sunday. To keep themselves engaged and lift their spirits as they isolated away from their families during recovery, the residents of the care centre organised a flash mob in which staff members also participated.

The people were filmed dancing at Bellary's Government Dental College, which has been converted into a care centre for asymptomatic patients.

According to news agency ANI coronavirus patients who were admitted to the COVID-19 care centre showcased a flash mob on regional and Bollywood music. Patients were seen wearing masks as they maintained social distancing while dancing in the corridors of the care centre.

Since being shared on Twitter this morning, the video has collected over 66,000 views and nearly 4,000 'likes'. It has also polarised opinions on the microblogging platform.

Everyday we are seeing the report of severely sick people not getting beds. Why the Government is keeping Asymptomatic patients in Covid care center? Instead ask them to quarantine at home and use these beds for the treatment of those who are in need of Oxygen or doctor's care. — ganesh ☺ (@ganeshbellare) July 20, 2020

The Karnataka government has ordered private hospitals in state capital Bengaluru to reserve 50 per cent beds for the treatment of coronavirus patients as it struggles to slow the spread of the virus, according to a report dated July 18.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has reported 63,772 COVID-19 cases, including 39,376 active cases, 23,065 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,331 deaths as of July 20. India is the third worst-hit country by the pandemic in the world, behind US and Brazil.