Fashion Retailer Prints 17,000 Bags With Typo. Can You Spot It?

"Ok, so we *may* have printed 17,000 bags with a typo. We're calling it a limited edition," they tweeted.
Can you spot the error?
The word 'online' has been misspelled as 'onilne' in the packaging in the phrase 'Discover fashion online'.
Comments
Now I really wanna complete my order just to get my hands on one of these!- Nirina Plunkett (@NirinaXX) March 21, 2018
Oh, I hope when my order comes tomorrow I'm one of the lucky winners of these- Melissa Conway (@Melissa_C_123) March 21, 2018
Many have also applauded Asos for owning up to the mistake
Better a limited edition than throwing it away!- The Killerqueen (@fresheima) March 21, 2018
I love everything about this. If you make a mistake, own it.- Melissa Rieger (@MelissaRieger) March 21, 2018
Last year, a designer was forced to apologise for her unfortunate choice of font on a bag.
