Fashion Retailer Prints 17,000 Bags With Typo. Can You Spot It?

Offbeat | | Updated: March 22, 2018 15:54 IST
The typo has made many on social media laugh.

To err is human, but to err 17,000 times? That's exactly what an e-commerce website did when it got 17,000 bags printed with an embarrassing spelling error. British online fashion giant Asos yesterday shared a pic of the plastic packet with the typo - even joking that they are now calling the bags 'limited edition'.

"Ok, so we *may* have printed 17,000 bags with a typo. We're calling it a limited edition," they tweeted.

Can you spot the error?
 
The word 'online' has been misspelled as 'onilne' in the packaging in the phrase 'Discover fashion online'.

Since being tweeted yesterday, the picture has collected over 30,000 'likes' on the micro blogging website. The spelling error has somehow made Asos fans quite eager to get their hands on the bags.
 
Many have also applauded Asos for owning up to the mistake
 
Last year, a designer was forced to apologise for her unfortunate choice of font on a bag.

 

