US Man Spends Nearly Rs 55,000 On Trump-Branded Watch, But Receives It With A Glaring Typo

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A man spent $640 on a Donald Trump-branded watch but found a typo. The watch, a pink limited edition, was intended as a gift for his wife. Upon arrival, it was missing the 'T' in the Trump logo, reading "RUMP."

A US man who spent $640 (approximately Rs 55,000) on a Donald Trump-branded watch was left disappointed after receiving the timepiece with a glaring mistake. According to the New York Post, Tim Petit, from Rhode Island, bought the pricey pink "limited edition" watch from the website GetTrumpWatches. The watch was a pink Inauguration First Lady model, which is billed as attracting "prosperity and love while enhancing intuition and creativity" and is purportedly one of just 250. Mr Petit purchased the watch for his wife as a gift, but when it arrived, the Trump logo was missing the vital "T" - leaving a prominent "RUMP" on the watch's face.

"I thought it was really nice. It was beautiful, and I knew it would be something that she'd like," Mr Petit said. However, when he received the watch with a typo, he said he was left "very disappointed".

"I wanted to do a special thing for her. And we expected that it would have the integrity of the President of the United States and good follow-through," Mr Petit said, per the New York Post.

Separately, Mr Petit's wife, Melanie, said she liked the style of the watch, but it's missing the "T" in "Trump". "I noticed it right away. The T is missing. It just says R-U-M-P," she told local media outlet WJAR.

"How could they process this and go through something without checking their work?" Ms Melanie, who cried as a result of the mistake, said.

The gettrumpwatches.com website calls its products the "official watches of President Trump". However, in the small print, it notes that it licenses the name and likeness. The website states that it has nothing to do with any political campaign, and the watches are not designed, manufactured, or sold by Donald Trump, Trump organisation, or any other respective affiliates or principals.

"I think that someone needs to be aware of it (the mistake) in their licensing department, that someone's dropped the ball big time," Tim Petit said.

The couple said that they were initially frustrated because they were having trouble getting a response from the company. But after they shared their story with WJAR, the company offered the Petits an $800 coupon and an apology.