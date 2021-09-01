It Is Raining Memes On Twitter As Schools Reopen In Some States

Most memes focused on the underlying fear of the pandemic resurfacing as students head back to classes.

Many states have reopened schools with strict coronavirus protocols in place. Schools in states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu will now see students physically attending classes. Precautionary measures such as physical distancing, staggered lunch breaks, mandatory masks for teachers and students, use of sanitisers etc have been put in place, in light of the pandemic. While going back to school after several months of online classes may be a respite to some, several users did not hold back in sharing their concerns. And, they did this in the form of some thoroughly funny memes.

Needless to say, the tweets that seemed to mirror the concerns of students, albeit in a light vein, took the Internet by storm. The memes addressed a variety of issues such as the fear of the third wave and some students also rued having to wake up early to attend school. 

From scenes featuring Paresh Rawal to Ranbir Kapoor, many users leaned on some iconic Bollywood moments to make the memes relatable. One meme used the line “Acha chalta hoon, duaaon mein yaad rakhna” from the song Channa Mereya to convey what some students were feeling. 

Also, is any meme trend complete without a reference to Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri?

Given that it has been over a year-and-a-half, some students claimed to have even forgotten how to get to school or what it looked like.

Many students were convinced that they should still try to sweet talk their parents into not sending them to school. “No one else is going to come,” seemed to be one of the most popular excuses.

One user even suggested that students may have to be dragged to school after getting comfortable with online classes.

But after months of remote learning sessions with their children, parents are glad to see their kids go to school, some memes suggested. 

The joy seemed to be unparalleled for some parents. 

We wish all students heading to schools the best of health and lots of fun and learning. 

