It Is Raining Memes On Twitter As Schools Reopen In Some States

Many states have reopened schools with strict coronavirus protocols in place. Schools in states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu will now see students physically attending classes. Precautionary measures such as physical distancing, staggered lunch breaks, mandatory masks for teachers and students, use of sanitisers etc have been put in place, in light of the pandemic. While going back to school after several months of online classes may be a respite to some, several users did not hold back in sharing their concerns. And, they did this in the form of some thoroughly funny memes.

Needless to say, the tweets that seemed to mirror the concerns of students, albeit in a light vein, took the Internet by storm. The memes addressed a variety of issues such as the fear of the third wave and some students also rued having to wake up early to attend school.

From scenes featuring Paresh Rawal to Ranbir Kapoor, many users leaned on some iconic Bollywood moments to make the memes relatable. One meme used the line “Acha chalta hoon, duaaon mein yaad rakhna” from the song Channa Mereya to convey what some students were feeling.

Schools are reopening folks. We from our homes.????????????#SchoolsReopenpic.twitter.com/kl3dkSBiQk — Mostly Fresh (@varaneralph) September 1, 2021

Also, is any meme trend complete without a reference to Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri?

Given that it has been over a year-and-a-half, some students claimed to have even forgotten how to get to school or what it looked like.

Schools are reopening meanwhile me who don't even remember in which class I was not the route to school. ????#BacktoSchool2021#SchoolsReopen#schoolreopenpic.twitter.com/UJLeT8FZWJ — ???????????????? ???????????? ???? (@rritu_raj) August 31, 2021

Many students were convinced that they should still try to sweet talk their parents into not sending them to school. “No one else is going to come,” seemed to be one of the most popular excuses.

One user even suggested that students may have to be dragged to school after getting comfortable with online classes.

#SchoolsReopen

How nursery students go schools after lockdown ???????????? pic.twitter.com/iSE41b67MG — Shahid Khan (@shahid__khann) September 1, 2021

But after months of remote learning sessions with their children, parents are glad to see their kids go to school, some memes suggested.

#SchoolsReopen today

Parents & kid front of school gates pic.twitter.com/VsQtMq6geq — Vishal kalawant (@Vish_ky_tweets) September 1, 2021

The joy seemed to be unparalleled for some parents.

Schools are opening after 18 months#SchoolsReopen



Le frustrated parents: pic.twitter.com/zB0rpFagMj — mayuresh bhoi (@mayureshbhoi22) September 1, 2021

We wish all students heading to schools the best of health and lots of fun and learning.