Schools To Reopen Tomorrow In Kashmir Division and Winter Zones Of Jammu With New Exam Timings

Kashmir Schools Reopen: The School Education Department, Kashmir has announced the schools will reopen from tomorrow, July 8 in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zones of Jammu Division. Students in Class 6 and above will be required to take online classes after their Classes at school. The school timings have also been revised in view of the ongoing weather conditions.

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister, Sakina Itoo on X shared that the schools will reopen from tomorrow and hold Classes from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM in Municipal and other municipal limits. While the Outside Municipal limits (Rural area) will hold Classes from 8 AM to 12 PM.

After the offline classes conclude, students will return home. Following a one-hour break, they will be required to attend two online classes.

Online Classes will be conducted from 12:30 PM to 2 PM for schools coming under Municipal areas and 1 PM to 2:30 PM for Non-Municipal areas. Primary grade students (Classes 1 to 5) will not have any online Classes after the offline Classes at School.

The official post on X by Sakina Itoo said, "We are reopening schools from tomorrow in Kashmir Division & Winter Zones of Jammu Division.

Srinagar & other municipal limits: 7:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Outside municipal limits (rural): 8:00 AM - 12:00 Noon

After a 1-hour break, 2 online classes will follow. Teachers to remain available till 2 PM. All HoIs must ensure online classes are conducted without exception."

Earlier, the government had declared summer vacations for both the government and private schools from June 23 to July 7, 2025 due to a prolonged heatwave.

Now, as the weather conditions have improved, the official have decided to reopen the schools from tomorrow with revised school timings for the convenience of students.